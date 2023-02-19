Body & Soul

Reasons matte lipsticks are a must-have

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Nothing gives the glamorous look like the trending long lasting lip make up, matte. It is popularly known as 24-hour lipstick because it stays on the lip round the clock. Some say the colour of your lipstick says something about you. Red gives the hot and daring look; pink for fun loving; nude for caring and so on.

There is nothing as glamorous as a girl whose make up stays on and fresh all day. Before beauty thinkers unveiled the superstar or matte lipstick, ladies worried about smearing their lipstick on the glass cups, or on guests while trying to share simple courtesy. The latter has put many men in trouble with their wives, who stumble upon the lipstick stains on shirt collars.

Unlike the ordinary gloss lipstick, there is no smear or mess with matte lipstick. Matte lipstick is described by the Oxford Dictionary as a highly pigmented lip product with a shinefree, velvety finish. Unlike lip gloss or lip stain, this type of lipstick is not glossy, giving the lips a dramatic, full coverage look that is still understated enough to wear during the day.

Below are some of the few reasons ladies like matte lipstick: Matte lipsticks work like magic and they stay for a longer time. There are little or no stain and smear with matte lipstick. Matte lipsticks give a very classy and finishing look.

A gloss lipstick has shiny texture and looks glossy, whereas a matte lipstick is kind of dry with no gloss. There is rarely need to touch-up your lip make up when wearing matte.

 

