Reasons to invest in Mascara

The dictionary definition of Mascara is, a cosmetic for darkening and thickening the eyelashes.

 

The Mascara is one of the oldest eye make-up in the beauty world. For many years, ladies who understand looking glam, know that mascara is one of the most essential of them all.

 

Given that many mascaras are “waterproof’ has made it desirable, especially wearing makeup during rainy season. Since artificial eyelashes became the rave, many young women have forgotten to add the good old mascara in their daily make up routine. Ignoring using a Mascara also means ignoring grooming the natural eyelashes given to you by God.

 

Yes, Mascara can help groom your lashes to look great. Many women are blessed with beautiful long eyelashes but because a good percentage don’t get proper information on simple tips that can enhance their everyday looks, they settle for wearing heavy make-up every day, there by, clogging up the pores on their faces and also stressing their eyelids with uncomfortably full artificial eyelashes. Eyelashes extension is not a beauty make up to wear regularly. It is specifically for special occasions.

This is why it itches after wearing for a long time. Not only does it have future adverse effect, it’s not ideal when it comes to preventing eye defects and irritation. Rather, invest in the good old Mascara.

 

A simple brushing out of the eyelashes after a mild makeup session at home makes a difference. It’s better to be safe than to deal with eye related issues in future.

 

Body & Soul

Olaniyi Oyedemi Decorated

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Property guru and managing Director of PWAN Plus and Business Concerns, an affiliate of Property African Network (PWAN Group), Julius Olaniyi Oyedemi, has added another feather to his cap.   He was decorated with an honorary Doctorate Degree by the American European University, for his distinguished achievements in real estate development and management.   Perfecting […]
Body & Soul

Marina Bay Sands Casino worth N2.6tn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Marina Bay Sands Hotel and casino, Singapore is valued as the world’s most expensive Casino in the world at $5,880,000,000. Approximately 2,675,400,000,000 trillion in Nigeria currency.   It has 1.3million square feet of 2600 hotel rooms and high end shopping that features brands like Gucci, Versace and more with a waterway in between them all. […]
Body & Soul

Ndi Okereke Onyiuke over the moon as she turns 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      As a young graduate, Ndi Okereke Onyiuke joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and she grew through the ranks as one of the innovators and became the Director General and the Chief Executive of NSE.     Although, her tenure as NSE boss ended on a controversial note, but say it doesn’t […]

