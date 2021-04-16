Rebecca Zung: Helping People Break Free from Toxic Relationships with Narcissists

As a renowned attorney, author and YouTube voice, Rebecca Zung helps people break free from the toxic grip of narcissists. This month, she empowered her YouTube listeners with an interview with New York Times Best-selling Author Bob Proctor, who helps people harness the law of attraction to get what they want out of life.

Zung is a six-time recipient of the Top 1% Attorneys Award from the National Association of Distinguished Counsel who is widely respected for work to provide support to people who are divorcing narcissists. In just 10 months, she has amassed over 100,000 subscribers on her “Negotiate Your Best Life” YouTube channel, through which she shares advice and interviews thought leaders to empower her listeners.

She recently interviewed one of her mentors, Bob Proctor, author of best-selling book “You Were Born Rich.” Proctor is a sought-after motivational speaker and life and business coach who contributed to the acclaimed self-help film “The Secret” in 2006.

“My target audience is comprised of people who feel stuck, paralyzed and traumatized. There is no one better to give people the tools to be able to shift the dynamic in their life,” said Zung. “Just listening to Bob can change your life.”

In the interview, Proctor discussed the importance of reprogramming the subconscious for success. “Your subconscious is your universal mind, and it can’t change anything. If you’re thinking sad things and you’re turning them over in your mind, that’s exactly where you’re going to be. You’ve got to see yourself with the life you want, living the way you want, being who you want,” advised Proctor.

Proctor urged listeners to tap into the power of written goals. “Writing causes thinking. Thinking creates an image. The image stirs emotion. Emotion sets off a vibration. Writing is very important. If you have a new habit you want to form, write it out 100 times in the present form every day for a month,” said Proctor. “Writing programs the mind. It’s a way of reprogramming, changing the paradigm. The paradigm is what controls your life.”

In addition to her YouTube channel, Zung offers on-demand programming, including, “S.L.A.Y. Your Negotiation With a Narcissist” for personal lives and business and “Breaking Free” divorce masterclasses. She helps viewers see through gaslighting and other narcissist tricks. Zung is also a frequent contributor to media outlets, including Forbes, Huffington Post, Newsweek, Extra, Time, NPR Talk Radio and Dr. Drew.

Zung is the author of “Negotiate Like You M.A.T.T.E.R.” (foreword by Robert Shapiro) and “Breaking Free: A Step-by-Step Divorce Guide.” She is also one of the country’s most powerful lawyers and a partner at Long, Murphy & Zung in Florida. To learn more about Rebecca Zung, visit www.RebeccaZung.com.

About Rebecca Zung

Rebecca Zung is one of the Top 1% of attorneys in the nation, having been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Lawyer in America, as Legal Elite by Trend Magazine, and recognized by her peers and the judiciary as AV(c), preeminent rated in family law, the highest possible rating for an attorney by Martindale Hubbell.

But her journey was not always easy. Married at 19 the first time, she had 3 children by the age of 23 and then was a divorced single mom when she decided to go back to law school. She went from being a single mom, college dropout, to becoming one the most powerful lawyers in the country at the helm of a multi-million dollar practice. She is now committed to sharing her secrets and empowering others to live their lives at their optimum level of success, professionally and personally.

