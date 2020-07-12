News

Rebuild Nigeria Group hosts Valentine Ozigbo

A

leading Anambra gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, last Sunday, July 5, hosted a consultative meeting with members of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, a political group known for its massive grassroots structure in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

The meeting was held at the residence of the group’s leader and former Anambra chairman of the PDP, Chief Frank Oramulu, in Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In his address, Mr. Ozigbo thanked the group for their contribution to the grassroots development of politics in the state.

The immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, drew inspiration from the likes of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Michael Okpara, whom he described as great leaders who massively transformed the fortunes of Igboland during their time, making it the envy of the world.

According to him, if those men could achieve what they did in their time, more could be achieved now that technology and knowledge had advanced.

He also mentioned the giant strides of former Governor, Peter Obi, whom he commended his efforts in education, healthcare, and infrastructural development, which, Ozigbo noted, engendered the social and economic transformation of Anambra.

He said:  “All of these and more are achievable now more than ever if we prioritize competence in leadership.”

Ozigbo further described Obi as a prudent leader who did tremendously well in office, as well as saved for the future generation of the state.

Also speaking at the meeting, Chief Maga Leo Obi-Okpala, Chairman, Coordinators of Rebuild Nigeria, expressed his trust in Ozigbo.

He cautioned against disharmony in PDP, stating his belief that Ozigbo was one candidate capable of returning PDP to the Anambra State Government House.

Echoing Obi-Okpala’s words, Ben Mgbike promised that the Rebuild Nigeria Group would work tirelessly to ensure the victory of the man many have dubbed a “Politician without baggage.”

On his part, Honorable Tim Egboka regretted that Anambra had been stagnant; expressing his hope that Ozigbo would be the one to reinstate Anambra as the Light of The Nation.

While making his comments, Hon. Valentine Ayika who accompanied Ozigbo to the event, described the PDP leading aspirant as a man of peace, excellence, and humility.

He enjoined the people of Anambra not to engage in politics of blackmail, propaganda, and name-calling, noting that Ozigbo did not represent politics of acrimony.

