Rebuild pubic trust in Police, Osinbajo charges new Ag. IGP

…as Baba vows to rejig operational strategies

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP), Alkali Baba, to rebuild the broken bridges of trust with the public in order to regain the confidence of the citizenry.

Osinbajo gave the charge Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in his comments ahead of his official decoration of the newly appointed Police helmsman alongside the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi.

Baba, who also spoke to newsmen after the ceremony, vowed to rejig the police operational strategies so as to curb crime and criminalities across the country.

Osinbajo said one of the ways the new Police boss could rebuild confidence with the people was to implement the community policing policy reconceptualizing policing as a task carried out in partnership with local communities and by officers who are members of these localities.

