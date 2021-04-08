Rebuild public trust in Police, Osinbajo charges new Ag. IGP

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP), Mr. Alkali Baba, to rebuild the broken bridges of trust with the public in order to regain the confidence of the citizenry. Osinbajo gave the charge yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before officially decorating Baba alongside the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi. However, Baba, who also spoke to journalists, after the ceremony, vowed to rejig the police operational strategies so as to curb crime and criminalities across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Osinbajo said one of the ways the new Police boss could rebuild confidence with the people was to implement the community policing policy reconceptualizing policing as a task carried out in partnership with local communities and by officers who are members of these localities.

He said: “Under your leadership, the force must live up to all of the highest standards of professional conduct and compliance with the rule of law. It must significantly improve the welfare and working conditions of its officers while rapidly scaling on its forensic, logistical, logistical and operational capacities.

“To meet today’s challenges. You must stamp out the excesses and abuses and the culture of impunity, demonstrated by some elements of the force which provoke public outrage against the institution. “In short, your mission is nothing less than the restoration of dignity and high repute of the policing professional and the continuous oiling of that machinery of the police force that enables it to be one that is respected by the populace and by the international community.”

Like this: Like Loading...