Rebuilding Nigeria ‘ll take collective efforts – Adefarasin

•Says 2023 elections nationhood-determining

 

Convener of The Experience and Metropolitan of all House On The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has called for collective efforts in rebuilding Nigeria, saying the 2023 elections will determine the fate of the nation.

Adefarasin made this known at a briefing prior to the 17th edition of the annual Experience Gospel concert with the theme “Jesus: The Exceptional One”.

His words:“We stand poised on the cusp of a nationhood-determining election like no other, we know that the survival and growth of our beloved country is paramount. We therefore must acknowledge that the leadership we have experienced this far is a reflection of who we are as a people.

“Consequently, the transformation we yearn for must start with us and I mean absolutely everyone of us in the corporate task of rebuilding a wasted nation.

“Only a shift in our perspective can veritably liberate our nation from the clutches of self-interest, greed and avarice into the veritable value judgements of common interest, development, justice for all, security and growth, industrialisation and the clear ascent into first-world nationhood.”

The Experience made a come back to its flagship venue, Tafawa Balewa Square after the two years of a virtual and hybrid version respectively due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi alongside other personalities graced the event where several indigenous and international artistes ministered including, Chandler Moore, Travis Greene, Eben, Tope Alabi, Mr. M & Revelation, Onos Ariyo, Preye Odede, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo and others.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
