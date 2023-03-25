REC to blame for guber crisis in Adamawa –Fintiri

The governor of Adamawa State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, has accused the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani, of being behind the current crisis rocking the state. Fintiri, who was answering questions from Channels TV on Friday, said the election started well and peacefully across the state until on Sunday when they started the election collation, and the APC started using thuggery to snatch summary sheets.

He said: “With the margin of votes I was leading my closest opponent; the REC ought to have declared me the winner of the election. “Thugs of APC went in and snatched the sheet for the local government collation and after results had come in from all the wards. “The PDP agent had to go underground until INEC itself sent another summary sheet and the election was collated under the watchful eyes of the DSS. “Because of the inexperience and mindset of the REC, he misled the Returning Officer; there was no need for what happened. “I was leading by over 35,000. In Ogun, he (Governor Dapo Abiodun) led by 12,000, issues in various units across the state was over 30,000 but the man was declared.”

The governor also accused the REC of listing polling units (PUs) where elections were concluded and results uploaded on the INEC portal among PUs where there were problems. He said INEC should remove the REC to protect its integrity. “And he went and concocted some PUs and units that had already been concluded. “For instance, if you go to Fufore, there is a PU 003 and there are 103 registered voters in that unit, less than 30 voted that day but there was over voting, it was cancelled. “There is a PU 017 it was concluded, even on IREV it was concluded, the result is there, there was no over voting, no issue. “But if you check the list of PUs that he listed for the national headquarters as places that have issues, that one is also included. “With the kind of integrity INEC has built over the years, they should not allow the man to continue,” he stated. The governor however admitted that the REC was new as he had never met him, saying, “I’ve never interacted with him, but I believe he should have been selected based on his pedigree of being a lawyer for years. “I expected him to exhibit a lot more integrity but I think the man was burdened. “The man was confused, you could see him making calls up and down, and he was making calls to Abuja and people from above. “They are not allega tions, and he can’t deny them. Has he denied when we caught him on the telephone instructing his EO and the returning officer from Fufore that he is under instruction from above to help the woman. “He was confronted by journalists including your team, he couldn’t deny it and he even agreed that he made a call and he gave that instruction,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...