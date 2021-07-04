Metro & Crime

Recall Order: 6,995 identified teaching skill Civil Servants posted to schools in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

The Kano State government has commenced the posting of 6,995 identified Civil Servants with teaching skills to various primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the state.

Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, approved the recall of the 6,995 teachers on the government payroll and directed for their immediate reposting and re-assignment to Public Primary/ Secondary Schools and institutes of higher learning that critically need their services.

The governor also approved a systematic review of the existing arrangement that suffices the posting of teachers to such schools so that eligible schools may apply by requesting for government’s intervention to strengthen their manpower capacity in a realistic manner.

Sequel to the government’s approval for the “Recall” exercise, the Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has directed the parastatals concerned under the ministry to henceforth suspend future postings of teachers on government’s payroll at both state and local government levels to private, community and voluntary schools.

The directive also warned all the agencies and the affected teachers to desist from future postings and reporting to such schools effective from Monday, July 5, 2021 or face serious disciplinary action.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

