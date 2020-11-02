Recalling Police to their duty posts

For the Nigerian Police, these are trying times. Since the #EndSARS protests and the criminal looting and destruction of property that followed it ended last week, the Nigerian Police and other para-military agencies have tactically stayed off the roads.

They are practically at their barracks, for those who are lucky to have one or at home. Thus, across major cities, towns and places, where policemen and women were previously visible, they cannot be seen now. It is as if the country is no longer policed.

It is scary. Can we now say that the police are protesting their humiliation by Nigerian youths, who took out their anger against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)? Going by the accounts of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the police could have good reason to be angry. According to Adamu, 22 policemen were murdered during the protests, while about 205 police stations were razed across the country.

Those are the recorded ones. But speaking while on assessment of the situation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Adamu said: “If anybody touches or assault you, you can also protect yourself. “When we talk of human rights, the police are human. So, the rights of police officers should also be protected.

We are sending the message that legally, we have the right to protect ourselves.” He also said that protesters deliberately provoked police personnel to use maximum force against them in order to achieve their aim of justifying police brutality. The IGP further praised the policemen for exercising restraint, even in the face of provocation.

According to him, “Everybody, including the international community, has seen that you acted professionally. The aim was to demoralise you. It was to dehumanise you so that you will not be able to perform your duty, but you were not provoked to that extent despite the attacks and molestation on some of you in person.”

The police had earlier in a statement said that “available reports show that 22 police personnel were extrajudicially killed by some rampaging protesters and scores injured during the protests…. 205 Police stations and formations, including other critical private and public infrastructure, were also damaged by a section of the protesters.”

We cannot fail to condemn strongly the killing and destruction of police stations by hoodlums. It is not different from the actions of the SARS’ operatives that Nigerians protested against. It is barbaric.

It is also important to note that some of the looters and hoodlums who participated in the killing of police personnel across the country have been arrested. As at the last count, about 1,600 sus-pects have been arrested across the country. We expect that more people, who took part in unleashing mayhem on the Police and innocent Nigerians, hiding under the protests, would be arrested and treated as they deserve.

We have no doubt that the protests by youths against SARS were not a protest against the Police as an institution. What Nigerian youths protested against was the abuse of public privilege of protecting the public by some unscrupulous policemen, who disguised as members of the SARS unit. We also believe that the demand of the youth for a genuine reform of the Police is justified.

The Police reforms are not only about treating the public better. It is also about paying the Police appropriate emoluments, taking care of their welfare in active service, post service or even in death.

We cannot overemphasise the importance of the police in the system. It is trite to say that if the police are treated well by the system, it would reflect also in their treatment of the Nigerian public. We cannot shy away from the fact that even though not justifiable, some of the bizzare actions of some policemen while on duty stems from their frustration with how they are treated by the system and society, they work for. For instance, why would policemen use chartered or commandeered vehicles for operations? Why would policemen be responsible for fueling official cars they use for assignments? What of their uniforms?

How does the society treat those who lost their lives while on active duties? There are so many questions that suggest that the police might not be distinctly bad but a reflection of the society in which it found itself. But now that the dust has settled and the attacks are over, we expect the police to be courageous enough to return to their duty posts.

We do not believe that staying away from duty is the best way out of what they suffered in the hands of the public in the past few weeks. Rather, we expect a more humane, serious police that would stick to their core mandate of protecting Nigerians.

We also do not wish that the public sees them as a cowed bunch. The police are not defeated. Rather, they have been told in no unclear terms, what the public expect of them –good conduct.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari himself has promised a wholesale police reforms, we expect that such exercise would also rub off positively on policemen and women, with better welfare from the top to the bottom.

It is only by caring for the police that they can care for the public. It is also when the police are well catered for that it would be easy to isolate those with criminal tendencies from those who are genuine.

We believe that for now, the Nigerian Police has learnt its lessons. We think Nigerians have also learnt theirs too.

Like this: Like Loading...