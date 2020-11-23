Business

Recapitalisation: AIICO reassures on meeting deadline

The Managing Director, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr Babatunde Fajemirokun said the underwriting firm had put everything in place to meet the National Insurance Commission’s recapitalisation deadline of December 31, 2020 set for all insurance and reinsurance companies in the country to meet the first phase of the two-phase segmented recapitalisation plan.

 

He disclosed this while giving opening remarks to flag-off a one-day training workshop organised by National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) for its members in Lagos on Tuesday.
He was represented at the occasion by the firm’s Head, Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communication Department, Mr. Segun Olalandu.

 

Commenting on the firm’s 2020 third quarter operating results, Fajemirokun said it achieved a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in gross premiums written from N37.0 billion in Q3’19 to N47.2 billion in Q3’20, noting that the global and local macroeconomic headwinds had continued to test the resilience of the firm’s business, and operating models as well as its business continuity plans and the strength of its relationships with customers and partners.

 

According to him, “the increased contribution to profits from our general insurance and our asset management businesses highlight the strengths as a group. Our general business continues to enjoy the confidence and support of our customers, despite the effects of the pandemic. Our asset management business, AIICO Capital, continues to grow its client base while investing judiciously on behalf of its clients. Overall, profit before taxes reduced seven per cent year-on-year, from N5.0 billion in Q3 2019 to N4.7 billion in Q3’20.

 

“Profit-after-taxes increased 17 per cent year-on-year to N5.2 billion for the interim period ended September 30, 2020 from N4.5 billion in the corresponding period in 2019,”

 

“The total assets, he said increased 55 per cent year-to-date to N245.8 billion from N159.5 billion in December 2019 driven by an increase in financial assets, including cash and cash equivalents.”

 

He noted that the financial assets increased because of the decline in investment yields and judicious investment of funds received for policies sold, maintaining that total liabilities increased 63 per cent to N212.6 billion from N130.6 billion in  December 2019 driven mainly by increases in insurance contract liabilities (from the decline in yields and reserving for new businesses) and fixed income liabilities (3rd party funds under management) in our asset management business.

 

Total equity, he said grew 15 per cent year-to-date to N33.2 billion from N28.9 billion in December 2019.

