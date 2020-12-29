Business

Recapitalisation: Court restrains NAICOM from enforcing deadline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comments Off on Recapitalisation: Court restrains NAICOM from enforcing deadline

The Lagos division of Federal High Court has restrained the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) from enforcing its deadline on the ongoing recapitalisation exercise.

 

According to an online report on Proshare site, Justice C. J. Aneke on Monday, December 21, 2020 restrained NAICOM from taking any further steps in implementing its deadline date for insurance and reinsurance companies to recapitalise.

 

Justice Aneke made the order on December 21 while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application brought before the court by the Incorporated Trustees of the Pragmatic Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (details of trustees yet to be cited as Proshare awaits court judgment)

 

The motion, marked FHC/L/CS/1797/2020 and filed on December 15, 2020, was moved on behalf of the group by their lawyer, I.C. Ifedora.

 

The applicant(s) prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendant and its agents from taking further steps in the recapitalisation process in the insurance industry pending the hearing and determination of its motion on notice before the court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Electricity mini-grid market in Nigeria, others worth $3.6bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In sub-Saharan Africa, the mini-grid market potentially represents $ 3.6 billion in revenue according to the ADB. In addition, this solution will allow populations to gain access to electrification faster and achieve universal access to energy more quickly.   The size of the mini-grid market in sub-Saharan Africa is now estimated at $ 3.6 billion, […]
Business

Kaspersky: Nigeria, others face increased IT security risks

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

TARGETS Top industries under attack in sub-Saharan Africa in H1’20 include government, education, healthcare, and military     Despite research showing an overall decrease in certain malware families and types in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in the first half of 2020, 36 per cent decrease in South Africa, 26 per cent decrease in Kenya and a […]
Business

Entrenching resilient corporate governance

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

A major recipe for enhancing investor confidence is the entrenchment of sound corporate governance for companies operating in Nigeria, CHRIS UGWU writes Weak corporate governance practice in both public and private companies has contributed a large extent to the slow pace of development in the Nigerian capital market like its counterparts in other African nations. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica