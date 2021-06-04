Business

Recapitalisation: IEI engages proposed acquirer for business combination

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

International Energy Insurance Company (IEI) Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that in its efforts to meet the capitalisation requirement as directed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the company has sought and obtained the approval to engage a proposed acquirer for a business combination transaction.

The company, in a statement by the Company Secretary, H. Michael & Co, said: “Pursuant to Rule 17:17 of the Issuers’ Rules, IEI, hereby, announces the commencement of a closed period for the trading of the company’s shres from May 31, 2021. During the closed period, no direc-tor, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the company. The closed period will remain in force until 24 hours after the details of the transaction are released to the public.” International Energy Insurance had, in 2017, said it was set for repositioning as shareholders had given the interim board the approval to recapitalise the company for growth and competitiveness. A statement from the firm said the expected capital would enhance the firm’s working capital, improve IT infrastructure, meet solvency requirement and provide new investment opportunities. “Rising from the company’s 42nd annual general meeting held in Kano, the shareholders approved that the directors in conjunction with the technical committee should further recapitalise the company by raising additional N9 billion, which when added to initial recapitalisation approval of N4bn given at its 41st annual general meeting amounts to a total approval of N13 billion,” the company stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Assistant Chief In-spector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has com-mended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, No-tore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture. He stated this in his inspec-tion report which acknowl-edged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time […]
Business

Experts: How to make Nigerian airspace safe

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has been urged to invest in ground communication equipment that will enhance pilots-air traffic controllers’ synergy to ensure air safety.   This was the position of President of National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), Abayomi Agoro, who lamented that poor communication and training on new facilities were the bane of the sector […]
Business

Experts seek economic retooling for growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Following the need to get the economy back in shape, experts in the pension and insurance sectors have advised government to retool the process of doing business.   Making the declaration in Lagos last week, the Chairman, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), Austin Enajemo-Isire, said there was urgent need to consider alternative […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica