Recapitalisation: Universal Insurance 71% set for process

Shareholders of Universal Insurance Plc have applauded the board and management of the company in its steadfastness toward recapitalisation drive.

Speaking at the company’s 50th virtual Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, the shareholders said they were impressed at the level by which the board and management have pushed to ensure that the Universal brand remains in the post recapitalisation industry come September 2021.

Chairman of the company, Lt. Gen. Joshua N Dogonyaro, , had announced that the company has already achieved over 71 per cent of its recapitalisation, way over the 50 per cent completion required by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the insurance industry regulator by December 2020.

Mr Mathew Akinlade, a shareholder, commended the effort of the board and management in taking the recapitalisation issue seriously and to a level where shareholders are sure that their investments in the company are save.

Mr Sunny Nwosu also expressed his pleasure that the Universal Insurance has so far crossed the red line.

He opined that the company should seek appointment of directors with the capacity to generate business through their connections.

“The board should go for directors who have the capacity to assist the management in generating new businesses via their connections,” he said.

The National Coordinator Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), applauded Mr Ben Ujoatuonu, the company’s Managing Director for his ability to stabilise the company.

On her part, Bisi Bakare, the National Coordinator, Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, commended the performance of the company in 2019 saying that the management did well despite the harsh operating environment.

Also speaking, Mr. Boniface Okezie, National Coordinator, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, advised that since Universal Insurance had gone this far in its recapitalisation, the board should look for smaller companies with like-minds and good retained earnings record to acquire or merge.

He commended the management for it effort in increasing the asset base of the firm.

Dogonyaro disclosed that the board of directors was working strenuously to conclude well ahead of the new deadline set by the National Insurance commission.

He said that the option of acquisition of one or more smaller players/ a merger arrangement is the very top on its priority and that the board was working tirelessly to actualise this.

He reassured that the recapitalisation exercise would not only be a successful one, but also one that will see the company grow bigger, stronger and continuously delivering the unique universal brand of service to the public.

On its operating results for 2019, the chairman said the company displayed the ability to consistently post positive result in both the top and bottom lines of its financial year results.

The company’s financial indices shows a growth of 239pe cent in profit after tax moved from a loss position of N46,673million to a profit of N65,073million an increase of gross premium income was not left out as it grew by 11 percent from N1.688billion in 2018 to N1.870billion in 2019.

The company’s underwriting profits although marginally, moved positively from N527.245million to N594.715 million in 2019, indicating 13 per cent increase.

