Recession: AFAN wants farmers’ inputs in GDP data

Following the recent announcement by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the country exited recession marginally with a gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.11 per cent in Q4’20, Nigerian farmers, under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have advised the country not to be dragged into a third recession. AFAN noted that farmer-data capture exercise undertaken without the direct involvement of state ministries of agriculture, Federal Directors of Agriculture and farmer-associations would fail woefully.

In an interview, AFAN National President, Kabir Ibrahim, noted that Nigeria may be out of recession as claimed by NBS, but there was need for proper collaboration and hard work by government, private sector and Nigerian farmers to avoid a third recession. He said proper synergy between government and agric stakeholders would drive the economy forward. Ibrahim said: “While it is a very crucial component for planning, a farmer-data capture exercise undertaken without the direct involvement of the state ministries of agriculture, Federal Directors of Agriculture and Farmerassociations like AFAN will fail woefully.

“Any intervention in agriculture by anyone, especially FMARD and CBN must take cognizance of the states and the farmer-associations to really have any significant impact on agriculture in Nigeria. “Agriculture takes place in the states and the farmers who work the land to produce crops and raise livestock also reside in the states.

“The Federal Government does not own farms and not all the states are governed by the same party as such the FMARD has to cooperate with the states to convince them to key into its programs to achieve sustainable outcomes. “Appointing consultants and asking them to proceed without any input from the beneficiaries such as the farmers is not going to work sustainably.” Speaking further, the AFAN president said: “For instance, in Katsina State at the beginning of the current administration, I served on the farmer-data capture committee evolved to enable the government to plan for its agricultural development policy and so I can confidently contribute to the exercise on the global scale as Nigeria requires. “As a matter of fact the government took my advice on the need to know the number of farmers to be able to plan properly.

“A consultant will only work efficiently and seamlessly when he or she has the desired brief evolved by interacting with stakeholders otherwise his or her work will be grossly hampered by inadequate information. “As conceived today, the registration of farmers and the attributes of their farms without the input of AFAN may not succeed in registering the real farmers but a mere charade. “We need real and reliable data to plan for many things such as fertilizer penetration, seed production, mechanization penetration, quantum of storage, processing capacity, marketing strategy, commodity exchange parameters, extension requirements as well as the enhancement of the entire food system.”

