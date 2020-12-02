Recession: CBN’s stimulus programme fuels optimism

The positive impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) stimulus programme on the economy has fuelled hope that the nation’s economy would make a quick exit from the current COVID-19-induced recession, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although it was widely expected, given the devastating impact of the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) recent release of Q3’20 Gross Domestic Data (GDP) numbers, which confirmed that the economy had slid into a second recession in four years, having recorded negative growth of 6.10 percent and 3.62 per cent in Q2 and Q3’20 respectively, still created significant panic in some quarters.

Thus, predictably, the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities had to move quickly to reassure Nigerians that they were taking steps to swiftly reverse the economic slump.

ESP to the rescue

For instance, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, while speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) annual summit last Monday, pledged that the economy would quickly be restored on the path of sustainable inclusive growth, using the Government’s Economic

Sustainability Plan (ESP).

She said: “The administration is fully aware of the current economic situation and is working round the clock to reverse the trend and restore the economy on the path of sustainable inclusive growth.

“For the three quarters combined for 2020, aggregate GDP decline is now 2.60 per cent, this is a clear signal that the Nigerian economy is improving, that there are economic activities that are being better.”

She noted that the negative growth of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 was much better than figures earlier forecast by the NBS.

“Let me remind you that before the impact of COVID-19, the Nigerian economy was experiencing sustained growth which has been improving quarter by quarter for 3 years until the 2nd quarter of 2020 when the impact of Covid-19 was felt.

“Despite the recession, Nigeria has outperformed many economies in terms of economic growth. Though the economy has entered into a recession in the third quarter, a trend of the growth suggests that this will be a short-lived recession and indeed by the fourth quarter or at worst by the first quarter of 2021, the country will exit recession.

“The NBS had earlier forecast that Nigeria will close with a negative growth of -4.4 per cent but the third quarter performance shows that this trend will not be so,” she stated.

The finance minister further said she expected the country to make a historically fast exit from the recession due to the various intervention programmes that have been proactively introduced by the government to forestall a far worse decline of the economy and alleviate the negative consequence of the pandemic.

“To achieve this, government has developed an Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the effect of covid 19 pandemic and is already vigorously implementing these policies that are aimed at stabilizing the economy,” she said.

According to the minister, the government is using the ESP to stimulate the economy by preventing business collapse through ensuring liquidity, maintaining and creating jobs through support to labor-intensive sectors, and direct labour interventions.

MPC’s reaction

Also, at the end of their two-day meeting last Tuesday, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expressed optimism that the economic slump would be transient.

Specifically, the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting stated: “In the domestic economy, available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables also suggest optimism in output growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to the positive outlook for most economic activities. Accordingly, the economy is expected to recover from recession by the end of 2020, while inflation is projected to moderate by the first quarter of 2021.”

It further stated: “The committee noted that the contraction had bottomed out, since it moderated significantly from -6.10 to -3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. This was so because both the monetary and fiscal authorities had anticipated the impending recession and had put measures in place for its quick reversion.

“Some of these measures include the Economic Sustainability Programme by the Federal Government and other CBN facilities targeted at households, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), youth empowerment, and reduction of unemployment. It thus, urged the Federal Government to maintain its initiatives targeted at reducing unemployment, particularly amongst the youths, citing the recent EndSARS protests and ensuing agitation by hoodlums as potentially disruptive to output growth in Nigeria.

“To this end, the MPC reiterated its support for the various development finance initiatives of the CBN to stimulate production and reduce unemployment. MPC further encouraged the Bank to intensify its efforts by increasing funding to more beneficiaries so as to boost consumer spending and accelerate recovery from recession.”

Indeed, according to the communiqué, of the three options that they considered, the MPC members voted to maintain status quo at the meeting in order to ensure quick exit from the recession.

As the communiqué put it: “Members, voted in line with the most pressing need towards reversing the recession and achieving medium term macroeconomic stability.”

Emefiele’s confidence

Similarly, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 55th Annual Bankers’ Dinner held in Lagos last Friday, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, citing the various measures introduced by the monetary and fiscal authorities to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, said he was confident that the economy would recover quickly from the economic slump like it did in 2017.

He stated: “Our first objective was to restore stability to the economy by providing assistance to households and businesses that had been severely affected by the pandemic. In addition, we sought to stimulate economy activity through targeted interventions in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, electricity and construction. Cumulatively our intervention efforts represent about 3.5 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP.

“Some of these measures we took include cumulative reduction of the monetary policy rate from 13.5 to 11.5 per cent between May and September 2020 in order to spur lending to the economy; a one-year extension of the moratorium on principal repayments for CBN intervention facilities; regulatory forbearance was granted to banks to restructure loans given to sectors that were severely affected by the pandemic and reduction of the interest rate on CBN intervention loans from 9 to 5 percent.”

Emefiele also stated that the apex bank strengthened its Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which, according to him, has resulted in a significant rise in loans provided by financial institutions to banking customers, with total gross credit rising by over 21 per cent over the past year, from N15.5 trillion to N19.54 trillion.

Continuing, he said: “In addition, over N738 billion has been provided as credit to manufacturing related activities by the banks. vi. Creation of N150 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for affected households and small and medium enterprises through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. Already, N149.21 billion has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries.

“Given the resounding success of this program and its positive impact on output growth, we have decided to double this fund to about N300 billion, so as to accommodate many more beneficiaries and boost consumer expenditure which should positively impact output growth,” he added.

In addition, the CBN governor disclosed that the regulator disbursed N92.90 billion to 24,702 beneficiaries under the AgriBusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and N164.91 billion to 954,279 beneficiaries under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

Other steps taken by the apex bank, according to him, include “mobilization of key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy through the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which led to the provision of over N28bn in relief to affected households, and the set-up of 39 isolation centers across the country;

“Creation of a N100 billion intervention fund in loans to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners intending to expand and strengthen the capacity of our healthcare institutions;( so far 60 health care related projects are being funded to the tune of over N60 billion as a result of the intervention) and the creation of a research fund, which is designed to support the development of vaccines in Nigeria.”

He also mentioned the establishment of a N1 trillion facility in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors, stating that “53 major manufacturing projects, 21agriculture related projects and 13 service projects are being funded to the tune of over N360 billion from this facility.”

According to Emefiele: “The impact of these measures along with the removal of restrictions on movement and resumption of international travel, led to improvement in key indicators of the economy, as several economic activities returned to positive growth.

“A sectoral assessment of economic activities in the third quarter indicates that the economy witnessed positive growth in key sectors, such as information and communications technology; agriculture; health, construction, finance and insurance and public administration.

“As a result of these measures, GDP growth in the third quarter, improved to -3.6 per cent from -6.1 per cent in quarter two, even though the economy fell back into a recession,” adding, however, that “with sustained implementation of our intervention measures, we do expect that the Nigerian economy could emerge from the recession by the first quarter of 2021. We also expect that growth in 2021 would attain 2.0 per cent.”

Conclusion

But as the CBN’s helmsman noted in his address, “downside risks remain, as restoration of full economic activities, particularly in service related sectors, remains uncertain until a COVID vaccine is produced and made available to millions of people across the world.”

