Recession: COVID-19 may scuttle FG’s Q1’21 exit target, says LCCI

POSITION

Stakeholders are thinking along government’s stance on the recession being a short one

Following the declaration that Nigeria is already on the scale of second wave of COVID-19, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the country’s quest to exit recession in Q1’21 could face challenges due to fresh lockdown.

Last month, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had forecast that Nigeria would exited Q3 recession by Q1’21, saying that government was already putting in place recovery plans for the country’s economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had announced in November that Nigeria’s economy went into recession as Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a negative growth of 3.62 per cent in the Q3 quarter of 2020.

Reacting to the development in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the much anticipated Q1’21 exit from recession was already being threatened by the second wave of COVID- 19 with the attendant headwinds likely to affect businesses and the fragile economy in general.

Indeed, the LCCI’s latest position has also vindicated the World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU)’s stance that the collapse in oil prices coupled with the COVID- 19 was expected to plunge the economy into a severe economic recession, the worst since the 1980s.

Yusuf stated that the second wave would further have adverse effects on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1’21, as further increase in unemployment, inflation, and others loom, unless proactive economic measures are taken to avert the impact. He noted that the macroeconomic impact of the pandemic was significant, even as the Federal Government manages to contain the spread of the virus.

Indeed, he stated that oil represented more than 80 per cent of Nigeria’s exports, 30 per cent of its banking-sector credit, and 50 per cent of the overall government revenue.

According to him, industry stakeholders are thinking along government’s stance on the current recession being a short one following the collaboration between them and proactively working together to put in place sustainable measures to curtail the situation.

However, Yusuf explained that the move by federal and states governments to target some high risk sectors would pose severe challenges to the country’s GDP during the second wave. In fact, the LCCI DG said government’s plan to target the aviation sector, entertainment sector, food and beverages sector and others to start gradual introduction of lockdown would be devastating to Nigeria’s economy recovery in the Q4’20 and Q1’21.

He pointed out that these sectors were yet to find their feet, being among the last sectors where restrictions were lifted.

Yusuf, however, alluded to the fact that the pandemic required some measure of sacrifice from all despite its severe effects on the economy. He said: “The new non-pharmaceutical COVID protocols and restrictions will no doubt affect businesses adversely in the country.

But managing such a huge public health issue as the COVID-19 requires some measure of sacrifice from all.

“Already some high COVID- 19 risk sectors and activities are already being targeted. Sectors that may be worst hit include bars and restaurants, event centres, entertainment industry, catering services, rental businesses, aso ebi and related businesses, food and drinks sectors, aviation and related services, among others.

“These sectors are largely labour intensive and the restrictions may impact on employment. But it is a price we have to pay to save lives.” He pointed out that the #EndSARS crisis would surely perpetuate the recession into the fourth quarter as the protest and the destruction that followed was a major setback for the country’s economic recovery prospects.

The LCCI director-general explained the chamber had thought the Nigerian economy would resume to the path of growth in the first or second quarter of 2021, barring any new disruptions to the economy. He added, however, that the second wave of COVID-19 was worrisome for government and the private sector group.

He stated: “Hopefully, the economy will resume to the path of growth in the first or second quarter of 2021, barring any new disruptions to the economy. But we are wary of the second wave of outbreak of this pandemic hitting our economy further.

“From an economic perspective, 2020 has been a very bad year. The worst in recent history. We are faced with the double jeopardy of a stumbling economy and spiraling inflation caused by the deadly coronavirus.

“The October inflation numbers of 14.23 per cent was the highest in 10 months. In economic parlance, this condition is characterised as stagflation. The effects of these developments are evident in business and in households.”

