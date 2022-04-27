Recession: FG hails Nigerian start-ups’ N3trn feat

…promises more investment-friendly policies

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has restated Federal Government’s commitment to sustain regulatory policies and procedures for a conducive business environment. Osinbajo made the declaration in Abuja yesterday while acknowledging the outstanding posture of the country’s tech startups that amassed over N3 trillion ($6 billion) at the peak of recession. He spoke yesterday at a two-dayNationalConference on Non-Oil Export organised by NigeriaExportPromotion Council (NEPC).

Reaffirming government’s L-R: Chairman, African Leadership Magazine, Dr Ken Giami; Representative for South Carolina House of Representatives USA, Rosalyn Henderson-Myers; CEO, FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan; President, National Bar Association USA, Judge Carlos Moore; GE, Transaction Banking FirstBank, Olaitan Martins, and General Counsel, FirstBank, Raymond Mgbeokwere, during a visit by the delegation from the United States National Bar Association led by Judge Carlos Moore to the CEO, FirstBank, Adeduntan to promote Nigerian-American Business interests in policy discussions in the United States How flame out, multiple engine bangs caused United, Air Peace serious incidents Russia/Ukraine War: AfDB floats $1.5bn Africa emergency food plan to avert crisis –Adesina commitment to diversifying the country’s economy, he said: “Our job as government is to assiduously enable businesses with regulatory policies, procedures and processes that are continuously optimised for greater efficiency and easing the flow of business across sectors.

“This must be coupled, urgently, with the supporting infrastructure needed to aid production, distribution, and export. “Some of our best stories are in the tech sector. In the last seven years, six tech companies have become Unicorns. Companies valued at over a billion dollars each, and all this between two recessions.” Speaking on the N50 billion Export Development Fund under the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), hesaiditwouldfacilitate the growth of Nigerian exportbusinesstocompetefavourably in the international market. He added that the Fund would help position export orientedNigerianbusinesses to play competitively within growing regional market by providing access to capacity building programmes, aswell as business grants. According to him, “we are determined to accelerate our efforts through holistic stakeholder input and this is why this conference is of immense value.

“Therobustmulti-sectoral representation underlies your well considered appraisal of the wide spectrum of our non-oil sector value chain.” The vice-president explained that “the challenges facing our non-oil export economy should be viewed in the trajectory of the last eight years. “In 2021, Nigeria’s non-oil revenue stood at N1.15 trillion, representing a growth of 4.73 per cent in the fourth quarter, and a contribution of about 92.51 per cent to the nation ‘s overall GDP. “In 2019, the year preceding the Covid-19, non-oil revenuerepresented92.68percent of our total GDP. The growth following that intervening yearindicatesthegrowingresilience of our non-oil export economyandourdecreasing susceptibilityto shocksinthe global oil market.” He stated that “beyond these numbers are human stories of bold visions and grit, persistent innovation and the unflagging spirit of Nigeriansacrossthecountry, who are building model companiesandbusinesses, hands deep in the plow. Osibanjo commended the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for hosting the Conference which he believed would bring practical expansion to the export sector.

“We trust that your deliberations and vigorous exchange of ideas will yield practical and far reaching recommendations, whichwe believe will further reinvigoratethenon- oilsectorandthe economy at large.” In his welcome address, the Executive Director of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, said the greater concern of theCouncilwastheNigerian non-oil export performance. According to him, “the theme of the conference, “Export for Survival: Optimizing Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Potential,” was carefully couched to reflect the Council’s approach in repositioning non -oil export for increased foreign exchange earnings. ”

The “#Export4Survival” campaign, which was launched by the Council on February 19, 2022, is a clarion call to action. It is a deliberate effort to stimulate national consciousness to current realities in the non-oil export ecosystem. “It is also a wakeup call for massive investment and a campaign to leverage our vast potentials and increased opportunities in the sector. This is a sure way to sustainable economic growth and prosperity. We at the NEPC believe firmly that our survival as a nation depends on non-oil export” he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...