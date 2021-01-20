Recession: Ganduje discusses way out with MSMEs

As part of measures taken against COVID-19 and economic recession in the state, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday played host to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Support Organisations Dialogue at the Government House, Kano. At the meeting, the governor promised to give maximum support to any move directed at repositioning MSMEs to thrive, despite the challenges posed by the economic recession plaguing the country and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dialogue was organised by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), as part of efforts to create a platform “…to bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian MSME ecosystem to discuss factors and policies that impact Nigerian micro, small and medium enterprises,” to take the right position for the overall development of the nation.

“This sensitisation is a motivation factor, which is capable of making our MSMEs redouble their efforts, so that you can move from small and medium enterprises to mega industries. So also from micro to macro enterprise,” he said. While describing them to be the foundation for businesses of mega industries, he said: “Any building without foundation is bound to collapse.” He encouraged them further that; “We have an enabling environment for businesses in Kano State. We are peaceful and friendly to all. We have the enabling environment for SMEs to flourish. Alhamdulillah.”

He added that the state came up with a business clinic, where people were guided about their businesses. The guidance was meant to strengthen the economic fortunes of such businesses. In his remarks, SMEDAN Director-General, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, who was represented at the occasion said: “The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector is considered as the engine room of socio-economic transformation globally. The sector can generate more jobs than any other sector, create wealth and reduce the prevalence of poverty if properly harnessed and coordinated.”

