News

Recession/Insecurity: Nigeria on brink of collapse – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

With Nigeria sliding into recession twice within five years, the Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere has expressed concern over the continued survival of the country.
While emphasizing that the country is on the brink of imminent collapse, the group stated that the worsening security situation across various parts of the country has further compounded the woes bedeviling it with the government helpless and unable to govern effectively.
Afenifere, raised the alarm in Akure, the Ondo State capital during its national leadership caucus meeting, which held at the country home of its Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.
According to the group in a communiqué issued after its meeting which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the country had virtually become ungovernable and unless there is holistic restructuring which will restore Nigeria to federalism, only God will save Nigerians from the worst case scenario.
The communiqué read: “As Nigeria enters the worst recession in 33 years and the second in five years of Buhari we are equally besieged by attendant poverty/hinged as well as insecurity worsening across the land with kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits on the prowl and government helpless and unable to govern effectively.
“And nobody should take this country on any childish ride, we should just implement the report of the 2014 conference now.”
The group also frowned at the lesser recognition President Muhammadu Buhari has been according southerners when compared to the pedestal northerners placed in his administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Only lawyers can save legal profession –Babalakin

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Wale Babalakin, has said the nation’s legal profession was under a “serious threat,” and could only be saved by a collective stand by lawyers to only speak the truth always. Babalakin recently resigned his positions as Pro Chancellor, University of Lagos and as chairman of the negotiation committee on […]
News

…Leaders, youths are guilty – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

… says schools remain closed In Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the country as the reflection of a deep-rooted anger harboured by not properly engaged youths.   According to Akeredolu, leadership of the country across board, including the agitating youths were all guilty of […]
News

Buhari mourns victims of Enugu crash involving school pupils

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Ugwuanyi commiserates with children’s families President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the gruesome vehicle accident in Mgbowu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, in which scores of people died, most of them school pupils. Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday expressed the deepest commiserations of the state government to the families […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: