Recession/Insecurity: Nigeria on brink of collapse – Afenifere

With Nigeria sliding into recession twice within five years, the Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere has expressed concern over the continued survival of the country.

While emphasizing that the country is on the brink of imminent collapse, the group stated that the worsening security situation across various parts of the country has further compounded the woes bedeviling it with the government helpless and unable to govern effectively.

Afenifere, raised the alarm in Akure, the Ondo State capital during its national leadership caucus meeting, which held at the country home of its Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

According to the group in a communiqué issued after its meeting which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the country had virtually become ungovernable and unless there is holistic restructuring which will restore Nigeria to federalism, only God will save Nigerians from the worst case scenario.

The communiqué read: “As Nigeria enters the worst recession in 33 years and the second in five years of Buhari we are equally besieged by attendant poverty/hinged as well as insecurity worsening across the land with kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits on the prowl and government helpless and unable to govern effectively.

“And nobody should take this country on any childish ride, we should just implement the report of the 2014 conference now.”

The group also frowned at the lesser recognition President Muhammadu Buhari has been according southerners when compared to the pedestal northerners placed in his administration.

