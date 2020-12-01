News

Recession: Obi shares blueprint for economic recovery

As the country continued to battle the economic recession that recently engulfed it, the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has given out what can be described as the pathway to economic recovery for the country.

Obi, who spoke on Arise TV yesterday, agreed that the recent recession, which affected about 40 countries around the world, wasas aresult of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, warnedthattherecession would bite harder on Nigeria because the country already had‘underlying economic conditions’ ranging from extreme poverty, high unemployment rate, high number of out-of school children, high infant mortality rate and soaring incidencesof drugabuse, among others. Obi explained that unlike the previous recession, where  Nigeria recklessly borrowed its way out, this present recession demanded fiscal discipline for the country to scale through.

 

He argued that the COVID- 19 fiscal stimulus of about $5 billion provided by the Federal Government to recover the economy, was too low.

 

He said such an amount would have little or no positive impact on the economy. Comparing Nigeria with nations like India, Obi said they were spending around $300 billion tohelpthemexittherecession, out of which $50 billion was for supporting small businesses.

 

He further said that what was more worrisome, was the fact that even the little fiscal stimulus provided in Nigeria, was not getting to the right people and was not well accounted for too. He opined that Nigeria’s economy will bounce back if government supported small businesses

