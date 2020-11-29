Recession: Show more concern for masses, Archbishop counsels government

Following the nation’s slide into the second wave of economic recession, the President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum, Archbishop Chidi Anthony, has advised governments at all levels to be more sensitive to what he described as overdose of sufferings, which he said the masses of Nigerians are confronted with.

The Archbishop, who is also the General Overseer of Kings in Christ International Ministries, gave the counsel during an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph in Lagos yesterday.

He was particularly worried that prolonged effect of Boko Haram insurgency, banditry which hampered normal farming activities coupled with the economic shot down during the COVID -19 pandemic and the #EndSARS protest have engendered much suffering, hunger and worsened economic and security situation in the country.

He said: “The hunger in the land now has taken untold dimension, farmers can no longer go to their farms either to plant or to harvest their crops because bandits require will not allow them access to their farms until the pay security fees to the bandit.

“Boko Haram had earlier sacked many farmers from their ancestral farmlands while efforts by various governments to flush out the insurgents and bandits have not yielded desired result.

“Today, costs of food crops have risen beyond the affordability of the most Nigerians. The situation is now heightened because the country has been pushed into a second wave of economic recession.

” The PMF President there called on governments at all levels to be more mindful of the challenges of economic downturn and unemployment, especially among the youth, which he insisted is exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, increase in the price of essential items and worsening level of poverty among millions of Nigerians.

The cleric also expressed concern over possible mishandling of persons that might have been perceived to have participated or promoted #EndSARS protests. “I urge the Federal Gov ernment not to even consider victimisation of any individual who might have participated in the #endsars protests. I am worried about reports in the media suggesting government harassment of the #endsars promoters. I am also against the freezing of bank accounts of anyone who is by any chance linked with the protests. According to Archbishop Chidi Anthony,

“The Federal Government should rather adopt a more conciliatory style rather than confrontation in dealing with the promoters of the #EndSARS protests. The PMF President added that with constant dialogue between the government and the promoters of #EndSARS and Nigerians in general, government could easily regain the trust of Nigerians in finding solutions to the problems confronting the nation.

He stated that the situation now calls for sobriety, reflection and restraint on the part of leadership, and called for greater caution on the part of government and respect for law and order by all Nigerians. “I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful while the government is advised to pursue the process of rebuilding trust, restoring confidence of all,” the Archbishop added.

