Recession: Yoruba group blames ruling class, insists on self-determination

As Nigeria officially enters into its worst economic recession in over three decades, a Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has restated its commitment to self-determination, saying Nigeria cannot work under the present arrangement.

In a statement issued by its Secretary- General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the group said it is committed to liberating Yoruba nation from the shackles of bondage the current political class has plunged it into.

Okanlomo who said YOV, which is presently in 176 countries across the world is the umbrella body of over 300 groups of Yoruba descendants worldwide, added that its reason for seeking self-determination is to save the country from impending implosion. While blaming the political elite for the sorry state of the country, the group said now that the country is in recession, politicians in Abuja who have been paying lip service to the issue of True Federalism and restructuring have now realised that Nigeria cannot make headway with the current unitary structure.

“The money these politicians are sharing in Abuja is the major reason why they cannot speak the truth on the need to urgently restructure the country in order to save it from implosion”. “Nigeria has failed. The country is failing by the day. Many prominent Nigerians have raised the alarm that the country can break up even before 2023, if we continue to be irresponsible and reckless yet the current government is not bothered”.

The group also kicked against the planned regulation of social media by the All Progressives Congress-led federal government saying it is worrisome why a government that admitted it came into power through social media will want to clampdown on it now. “The same social media bill in Nigeria cannot work because it is a calculated to silence Nigerians, especially the media.

It is surprising how a government that admitted that social media played a crucial role in its emergence in 2015 will be contemplating killing the same social media now,” it said. On border closure, the group condemned the secret granting of a waiver to Dangote and BUA groups, describing it as selective treatment. It said the federal government should extend the goodwill to others or lift the order on the border closure.

