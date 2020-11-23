Recession: Yoruba group blames ruling class

As Nigeria officially enters its worst economic recession in over three decades, a Diaspora Yoruba coalition, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) yesterday restated its commitment to selfdetermination, saying Nigeria cannot work under the present arrangement.

In a statement issued by its Secretary- General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, the group said it was committed to liberating Yoruba nation from the shackles of bondage the current political class has plunged it into.

Okanlomo, who said YOV, whichispresentlyin176countries across the world, is the umbrella body of over 300 groups of Yoruba descendants worldwide, added that its reason for seeking self-determination is to save the country from impendingimplosion.

While blaming the political elite for the sorry state of the country, the group said now that the country is in recession, politicians in Abuja who have been paying lip service to the issue of True Federalism and restructuring have now realised that Nigeria cannot make headway with the current unitary structure.

