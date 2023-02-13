Recognise Nde Danjuma Dimlong as traditional ruler, Pankshin Council appeals to Lalong

The Pankshin District Traditional Council, Pankshin Local Government of Plateau State has pleaded with the Plateau Governor Simon Lalong to accord recognition to Nde Danjuma Beshakka Dimlong as their traditional ruler.

The Acting District Head of Pankshin, Nde Monday Gokum, kingmaker, Ngolong Yilli (Dilla) Nde Ringway Golit, Mandakin Pankshin Nde Philip Yilmazaka and Prince Kopjura Joshua Dimlong, who is the son of the late monarch, appealed at the weekend as hundreds of members of the community thronged to Palace to demand recognition of Nde Danjuma Dimlong.

In their unanimous decision, they said Nde Danjuma Dimlong was their choice to become the next traditional ruler, having followed the due process of his selection after the demise of the late Joshua Dimlong on June 26, 2015.

The Acting District Head, who is also the Ciroma of Pankshin, pleaded with Lalong to respect the people’s choice selection of their traditional ruler of Pankshin, saying all due processes had been followed based on the tradition and culture of the Ngas people who followed the right process of selecting the successor of their late traditional ruler.

