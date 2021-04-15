Recommendations: APC Tripartite Committee awaits Buhari’s reaction

The Tripartite Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year said it awaits President Muhammadu Buhari reaction to recommendations of how to bring cohesion among members of the APC in the National Assembly, APC governors and party leaders.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege stated this Thursday at the National Secretariat of APC after the meeting of the APC Contact and Strategy Committee.

Fielding questions from journalists on the works of the Tripartite Committee, Omo-Agege said: “That meeting is a continuous meeting.

“The bulk of the issues we discussed there and decisions taken, basically are recommendations to Mr President. Until he sits and acts on them I’m not at liberty to discuss those recommendations.

“Be that as it may, the Committee was put in place to bring cohesion between the executive arm, the legislative arm and the party. We had a couple of meetings so far so good.”

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the Chairman of the Committee made up of members of National Assembly, APC governors, Ministers and party officials.

Meanwhile the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said another opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor would soon join APC.

Like this: Like Loading...