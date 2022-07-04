News

Reconciliation: Atiku, PDP govs to visit Wike

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) has set up a reconciliatory committee to meet with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over the fallout of the party’s presidential primaries.

The committee is also  expected to look into the crisis trailing the nomination of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar. The committee is to be headed by the party’s presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and has 13 PDP governors as members.

 

Chairman of the party’s BOT, Senator Walid Jibril, made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday. Walid said the visit to Wike would take place immediately after Atiku and the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, return to the country from their vacation abroad.

The statement said: “I have noted with a great concern and great sense of feeling on the various recent comments coming from some of our PDP members and some prominent Nigerians on the choice of Chief Okowa, the Governor of Delta State as the vicepresidential candidate by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of our Party PDP – the  biggest party not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.”

 

He said: “All the comments and various submissions are very normal in any political setup in Nigeria today with PDP being the strongest and most prominent party that has all potential to form government in 2023.”

According to the BOT chairman, the reconciliatory committee will also comprise the party’s vicepresidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as well as Iyorchia Ayu and members of the PDP National Working Committee. Others include former PDP governors and ministers, as well as party elders from various zones and states in the country.

 

Senator Walid Jibrin described Wike as a very responsible and obedient PDP member, who assisted tremendously in building the party to its present status.

 

Ahead of the reconciliatory meeting with the governor, he appealed to party members in Rivers State not to leave the party and shun comments aimed at reducing and running down the party

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health News

Study: Children who live in greener places face less stress

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Spain said children who are exposed to green spaces, like parks, gardens and backyards, could have lower levels of stress.   The researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISF) studied 323 children aged eight to 11 in Italy.   The children’s parents were asked to share how often their children engaged […]
News

Edo PDP Crisis: We’re yet to be served court order – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has was yet to be served any court order for the publication of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly candidates for Edo State.   The commission excluded particulars of PDP nominees for National Assembly for Edo State in the list of candidates published last week. Edo […]
News Top Stories

Regulator creates new domestic base price for gas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has established a new Domestic Base Price (DBP) framework and applicable gas wholesale price for the strategic domestic sector. Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Engr Farouk Ahmed, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, explained that the new framework was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica