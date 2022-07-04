Reconciliation: Atiku, PDP govs to visit Wike

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) has set up a reconciliatory committee to meet with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over the fallout of the party’s presidential primaries.

The committee is also expected to look into the crisis trailing the nomination of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar. The committee is to be headed by the party’s presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and has 13 PDP governors as members.

Chairman of the party’s BOT, Senator Walid Jibril, made the announcement in a statement issued yesterday. Walid said the visit to Wike would take place immediately after Atiku and the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, return to the country from their vacation abroad.

The statement said: “I have noted with a great concern and great sense of feeling on the various recent comments coming from some of our PDP members and some prominent Nigerians on the choice of Chief Okowa, the Governor of Delta State as the vicepresidential candidate by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of our Party PDP – the biggest party not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.”

He said: “All the comments and various submissions are very normal in any political setup in Nigeria today with PDP being the strongest and most prominent party that has all potential to form government in 2023.”

According to the BOT chairman, the reconciliatory committee will also comprise the party’s vicepresidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as well as Iyorchia Ayu and members of the PDP National Working Committee. Others include former PDP governors and ministers, as well as party elders from various zones and states in the country.

Senator Walid Jibrin described Wike as a very responsible and obedient PDP member, who assisted tremendously in building the party to its present status.

Ahead of the reconciliatory meeting with the governor, he appealed to party members in Rivers State not to leave the party and shun comments aimed at reducing and running down the party

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...