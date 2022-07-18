Reconciliation: The key to Adeleke’s success in Osun – Jegede

Former candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) Monday attributed the success of the party in the election in Osun State to reconciliation among party members in the state.

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP defeated the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emerge as the governor of Osun State.

Jegede, who is Chairman Lagos/Osun Special Reconciliation Committee of the PDP, said it was the efforts of the committee that united the warring factions in the state and paved the way for the success of the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Adeleke.

In his congratulatory message to the governor-elect of Osun State, Jegede said other members of the party who were displeased in any part of the country should sheath their swords and work for the success of the Presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Jegede, in a statement issued on behalf of the committee, said: “Collectively, as members of the Lagos/Osun PDP Special Reconciliation Committee, we rejoice with, and congratulate the good people of Osun State on the election of Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and his Deputy Prince Kola Adewusi as Governor and Deputy Governor of Osun State respectively.”

