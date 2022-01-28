Islam

Reconsider entry ban, NAHCON Chairman tells Saudi Arabia

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has told the Saudi Arabia authority to reconsider the direct entry ban in the interest of Nigerian’s intended pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah. Speaking when he led a high powered NAHCON delegation to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, Alhaji Hassan encouraged the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban in the interest of Nigerian intended pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah, who are NAHCON’s primary constituency. New Telegraph gathered that the visit was to discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries regarding Hajj and Umrah operations.

It also had to press on federal government’s request for the lifting of flight ban into Saudi Arabia; a request already advanced through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sister agencies. NAHCON Chairman, who was received the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria,Mr. Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy, appreciated the constant mutual support and cooperation NAHCON and indeed Nigeria has enjoyed with the Kingdom.

The chairman also expressed gratitude on the efforts being made by the Saudi Arabian authorities towards compensating the families of the crane crash victims as promised. Responding, Al-Ghamidy warmly welcomed the entourage to his office. He revealed his hope that the said flight suspension on Nigeria into the Kingdom would soon end. He pledged his country’s support to Nigeria whenever necessary.

On the issue of crane crash compensation, the Ambassador responded by saying his country is prepared to ensure the compensation is handed over to the heirs or their representatives soonest as long as the requirements are complied with. Among the NAHCON Chairman’s entourage are Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, NAHCON’s Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora and Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr Danbaba Haruna.

 

