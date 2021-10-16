Reconsider your plans, NEC advises planners of #EndSARS’ anniversary

The National Economic Council (NEC) has pleaded with planners of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protests in the country to reconsider their plans and embrace other lawful means of engagement. The NEC chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave this counsel after its virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa yesterday There have been indications that organisers of the nationwide protests against police brutality by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which led to the killings of protesters and destruction of both state and individual properties last year had scheduled another demonstration to commemorate the bloody action on October 20.

In a release by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Council said: “While appreciating the role of lawful peaceful protests in the advancement of public discourse under democratic governance, the National Economic Council (NEC) strongly advise those planning public protests across the country to mark the anniversary of the #EndSARS, to consider other lawful alternative means of engagement. “This is because of the current security situation across the country and the possibility of such protests being hijacked by armed hoodlums and other opportunistic criminals to cause mayhem at such protest events and venues. Council therefore urges the organisers to reconsider their plan.”

The Council listed measure already taken to by the federal and state governments to address the demands of the protesters to include: the disbandment of SARS; broad police reforms and establishment of judicial panels of inquiries to investigate allegations of human rights violations by members of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

