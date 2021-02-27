Arts & Entertainments

Record-breaking Japan’s anime film ‘Demon Slayer’ lands in US cinemas

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The record-breaking Japanese anime film “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” carried over its box-office buzz to the United States on Friday, captivating Florida fans in its first screening.
The Demon Slayer film, based on a popular manga and TV anime series, has grossed over $350 million at theaters in Japan, despite COVID-19 restrictions, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winner “Spirited Away” in just over two months to become the most successful Japanese anime of all time, reports Reuters.
“It exceeded my expectations. I cried so much,” said 20-year-old Miami resident Alex Acosta. “The animation was so good. It was a great storyline, for sure. I loved it,” she said.
The film follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy out to avenge his family after they were murdered by human-eating demons, as he sets off on the Mugen (“Infinity”) Train with his comrades.
Carlos Brenes, 19, another Miami resident who saw the movie at the Landmark Theatres in Coral Gables, was also overwhelmed.
“It’s such a captivating story and everything about it just clicked with me emotionally, and I was super-invested all the way through,” he said.
Brothers Daniel, Javier and Luis Marmolejo thought the film should be up for Best Picture at the upcoming Oscars.
“They should win because the movie is amazing,” Luis said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Obesere, Odule, others storm Ibadan for lottery draw

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was agog on January 30, as leading artistes, including popular Fuji maestro, Abass Obesere (aka Omorapala), grazed the grand finale of the raffle draw powered by Total Grace Oil and Gas. Also on hand at the event whichdrewwinnersfromacross the city was the multi-talented comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka. While addressing journalists on […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man drives into dam after following Google Maps directions

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An Indian man has drowned after driving his car into a dam while allegedly following Google Maps Navigation directions. According to the report by the Indian Express, Satish Ghule, 34, was driving his employer, Guru Shekhar, 42, and his friend, Sameer Rajurkar, 44, on Sunday in Akole town, Ahmednagar district in the state of Maharashtra. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Marriage: I’m not emotionally strong for one person, says Don Jazzy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has revealed that he can’t be with one partner. He made this known during a chat with media personality, Nancy Isime, during the new season premiere of her show, ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ on Thursday. Born Michael Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, music executive, singer, songwriter, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica