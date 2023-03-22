Record Maker Ronaldo On The Move Again

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to break another record that may never be matched.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make history once again on Thursday when he could break yet another record that may never be matched by another player.

It’s been almost 20 years since CR7 made his first ever appearance for the Portuguese National side when he made his debut against Kazakhstan in 2003 and if he features in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein – he will become the most-capped men’s international player of all-time.

Ronaldo has collected 196 caps for Portugal during a remarkable international career but it appears the Al-Nassr talisman is far from finished yet as he targets his next standout achievement.

As it stands, the seasoned veteran is currently tied on 196 international appearances with Kuwait legend Bader Al-Mutawa, who coincidentally is the same age as the 38-year-old having also made his national team debut back in 2003.

Messi is not a million miles away having played 172 times for Argentina but it has been speculated that he will now reduce his involvement with the national team having won the World Cup to prolong his club career.

The Paris Saint-Germain could add more caps to his name this international break though after being named as part of Lionel Scaloni’s 35-man squad to face Panama and Curacao in friendlies.

The two matches have been penciled in as part of a celebration o Argentina’s World Cup success in Qatar as it hands the players another chance to celebrate and enjoy the stunning triumph.

Like this: Like Loading...