Recording contract, N50m worth of prizes up for grabs for Nigerian Idol winner

After a three-year break, Nigerian Idol will return with Season 6 to unearth some of the best musical talents the country has to offer.

The Idol franchise has over the years produced some of the biggest Nigerian singers such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo and Omawumi who have gone ahead to make a name for themselves in the global music scene.

Barely two weeks after announcing the return of the fan favourite reality singing competition show; MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that the reward for the eventual winner will be a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes which include a cash prize and a brand-new car.

This is set to be one of the highest rewards for any singing competition TV series in Nigeria and it is coming just a few months after MultiChoice Nigeria rewarded the winner of the just concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition with prizes worth N80 million.

Speaking on the prize money, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “Our drive to empower talented Nigerian youth is at the forefront of our decision to return with Nigerian Idol. Nigerians are enormously talented in every sector and over the years, Nigerian music has been one of our greatest exports to the world and you can see how well the world has received Nigerian music.”

The online auditions for the new season started on Sunday, November 29 and will close on Sunday, December 13. To participate, entrants must be between the age of 16-30, record a 30-second video singing any song and upload the video on africamagic.tv/nigerianidol.

