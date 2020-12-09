Arts & Entertainments

Recording contract, N50m worth of prizes up for grabs for Nigerian Idol winner

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

After a three-year break, Nigerian Idol will return with Season 6 to unearth some of the best musical talents the country has to offer.
The Idol franchise has over the years produced some of the biggest Nigerian singers such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo and Omawumi who have gone ahead to make a name for themselves in the global music scene.
Barely two weeks after announcing the return of the fan favourite reality singing competition show; MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that the reward for the eventual winner will be a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes which include a cash prize and a brand-new car.
This is set to be one of the highest rewards for any singing competition TV series in Nigeria and it is coming just a few months after MultiChoice Nigeria rewarded the winner of the just concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition with prizes worth N80 million.
Speaking on the prize money, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “Our drive to empower talented Nigerian youth is at the forefront of our decision to return with Nigerian Idol. Nigerians are enormously talented in every sector and over the years, Nigerian music has been one of our greatest exports to the world and you can see how well the world has received Nigerian music.”
The online auditions for the new season started on Sunday, November 29 and will close on Sunday, December 13. To participate, entrants must be between the age of 16-30, record a 30-second video singing any song and upload the video on africamagic.tv/nigerianidol.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with film production equipment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the wake of international acclaim, skit-making trio, Ikorodu Bois recently received a surprise from US streaming platform, Netflix. The youngsters were presented the equipment by ace film director, Kunle Afolayan, who noted that the gifts should help make their future productions easier. In addition to their gifts from Netflix, the award-winning filmmaker also awarded […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Most housemates saw me as a threat, says evicted Kaisha

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Kaisha became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. The 25-year-old entrepreneur, after been evicted discussed her experiences in the house and plans for the future. Due to her stilted relationship with the housemates, some viewers were surprised that Kaisha managed to scale […]
Arts & Entertainments

Linda Osifo: How I was teased in school over tribal marks

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has recounted how she was teased back in school over her tribal marks. Recall that Osifo, who is a Nigerian actress, media personality and former beauty pageant contestant, rose to prominence after her role in the now rested TV drama series ‘Desperate Housewives Africa.’ In a post shared via her Instagram […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: