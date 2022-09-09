… recover huge cash, military accoutrements, other incriminating items

Relevant security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), have searched the Kaduna home and office of the detained negotiator of the release of kidnapped Abuja/Kaduna train passengers, Tukur Mamu. Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald, was arrested in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, and returned to the country, Wednesday, where he was immediately taken into custody by the Secret Service. Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, confirmed the raid on Mamu’s home in a terse statement, yesterday, said it was supported with a valid warrant. According to Afunanya, incriminating items were recovered during the operation, including huge cash in different currencies. Afunanya said: “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office.

“During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...