Recovered aircraft adds value to Rivers’ economic weight

In January this year, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State disclosed that his administration had through intelligence discovered a legacy 600 aircraft owned by the state. He said the aircraft had been flown to Germany in 2012 but was abandoned there. He also held the administration of a former governor, Chibuike Amaechi responsible for the abandonment. Then, some observers wondered how a prized asset like an aircraft owned by a state could be abandoned in a faraway land for almost a decade without efforts to retrieve it from where it was parked. The troubling part, to some, was Wike’s disclosure that the aircraft was discovered through intelligence, meaning that it could have been gone for good without the intelligence.

It was also in that January that the governor also revealed that the government had spent over euro 3 million (N1.4 billion) on the repair and moves to retrieve the aircraft. He also said that there was no document to show that the aircraft was flown to Germany and abandoned for inexplicable reasons. Wike, who had led a delegation of Rivers leaders to General Atomics Aerotec in Munich, Germany, where the aircraft had been abandoned, revealed that the aircraft was bought in 2003 by the government of Dr Peter Odili, and by 2007 he had handed over to the Amaechi government, during which tenure the aircraft was brought to Germany in 2012. He said: “When we came into office in 2015, we never had an idea that our plane was in your facility. It was a matter of asking questions before we got the information that Legacy 600 belonging to our state is in RUAG, before General Atomics.

“The government of Dr Peter Odili, by 2007 had handed over to the next government which was my predecessor’s, now, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. While he was in office, by 2012 this plane was brought here. Reasons we do not know. “The issue is why was there no documentation to let the incoming government know that we have this facility and we sent it to RUAG for inspection? Again, I do know from experience that inspection of such facility does not take more than six months. So, if it was brought in 2012, expectantly at least, by early 2013, the plane ought to have come back for use.”

Nine months after the governor’s disclosure, the aircraft berthed at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, where he informed that because air transportation is a more technical area, great care was taken to put the Legacy 600 Aircraft into its best form to undertake air travel effectively. The governor also stated that so much money was expended by the State government on the aircraft, money that would have been put into other development projects if his administration had known of it quite early. He noted that in fixing the aircraft, a certificate of an airworthiness certificate, issued by the Nigerian government, was secured for the aircraft to return to Nigeria.

Wike said: “What is very important to all of us here today is that when we came into power in 2015, nobody handed over any report or gave us handover note to let us know where such asset of the State was, only for us to hear in 2019 that this asset is somewhere. “Of course, we did everything we could do and we told Nigerians that by the grace of God we will not allow this asset to go that way. We must return it to the people of the State to decide what they are going to do with it. “I am so elated that at the end of the day, all of our struggles are not in vain. I think Rivers people for the support. I thank the Rivers State House of Assembly for the support. I thank the Executive for the support. “But for their support, it would not have been possible to spend the money we spent. If you hear the money we spent, it’s money that would have been put in other development projects if we were told on time of it.”

In the midst of the celebration going on in the state over the aircraft’s recovery, some civil society groups have called on the governor to disclose the total amount of money he spent so far. Notable among these groups is the Civil Liberty Organization, CLO, which has stressed the need “for accountability and transparency” to keep the record straight. Also, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has advised the state government to dispose of the aircraft and invest the money into refurbishing all abandoned primary and secondary schools. The APC said the fund that will be realized could also help in the “resuscitation of the moribund primary healthcare system, pay off all outstanding salaries owed teachers of demonstration secondary schools and also wrongfully dismissed lecturers of Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic.” In a statement by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the APC said funds from the sale of the aircraft could also be used for the payment of the “five years salaries of RSSDA staff, payment of pensions, and gratuities, student’s bursaries and many more unresolved obligations of the state government.”

