Recovered funds: Reps to sanction NSA, IGP, CBN gov, NIMASA DG

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Monday threatened to sanction the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba Ahmed; Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Alhaji Bashir Jamohi and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele if they fail to honour its invitation for next Thursday.

 

Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating and assessing the  status of all recovered loots, movable and immovable assets from 2002 to 2020, Hon. Adejoro Adeosun (APC, Osun) issued the warning at the resumed sitting Monday.

 

Adeogun expressed displeasure over the non appearance of heads of various invited agencies of government.

 

The lawmaker said it was demeaning for the CEOs of the agencies to send representatives to their investigation without officially communicating the leadership.

 

He said: “You are indirectly undermining the entire parliament, not just the House of Representatives but the entire institution.”

