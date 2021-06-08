News

Recovered funds: Reps to sanction NSA, IGP, others

The House of Representatives, on Monday, threatened to sanction the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba Ahmed and two heads of government agencies if they fail to honour its invitation for next Thursday.

 

Chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating and assessing the status of all recovered loots, movable and immovable assets from 2002 to 2020, Hon. Adejoro Adeosun (APC, Osun) issued the warning at the resumed sitting yesterday.

 

Adeogun expressed displeasure over the non appearance of heads of various invited agencies of government. The lawmaker said it was demeaning for the CEOs of the agencies to send representatives to their investigation without officially communicating the leadership.

 

He said: “You are indirectly undermining the entire parliament, not just the House of Representatives but the entire institution.”

 

Adeosun also accused the representatives of the agencies of impersonating the agencies they claim to represent hence they could not tender a formal letter of introduction from their principals assigning them to represent them accordingly. “You said you are representing CBN do you have    a letter to that effect, if no then you are impersonating.

 

You are a government official aren’t you? Is that the procedure, that someone just walks into an event and says he is representing you without a formal letter of introduction, because as far as we are concerned, you are an imposter.

 

“I will therefore yield the floor to my colleagues incase they have anything to say,” he insisted. Moving a motion in that regard, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun) decried the lack of respect accorded the parliament by various agencies of government despite being a creation of the parliament.

 

“These agencies of government that are products of the National Assembly having been established by law, are the same ones that undermine the same process that gave birth to them.

 

Apart from being established by law passed by the National Assembly, the Heads are the ones sent to the Senate for confirmation. “I am worried that when they are invited and the National Assembly is taken for granted like this.

 

This calls for serious concern. If it require bringing it up on the floor of the House, we should do so and if possible, we should shut down the National Assembly. If agencies of government, by the provisions of section 88 and 89, are not going to respect us, then we have no reasons to be here. You keep solving one problem here and there and things keep going bad.

 

“This is an interactive session to find solution to our problems. I think that if those invited are not here and they refused to send letters, we appeal to them to ensure that they course appearance latest by Thursday. If they failed, the necessary provisions of the constitution should be invoked to make sure everything goes normal.”

 

The motion was adopted by the committee and the chairman in his final remarks stated that it will give the agencies till Thursday to appear, threatening to issue sanctions, in line with sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution, if they failed to do so.

