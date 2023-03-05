Recreating facial treatment at home

A facial is a beauty routine that helps to restore a healthy, clear complexion and radiant skin. Most treatments will involve cleansing to get rid of any dead skin, using toner to clean away dirt and unblock pores and moisturising to rehydrate and brighten the skin. Experts believe that by having regular facial treatments, it can help delay the premature aging process by custom-targeting your unique skin care as it helps to increase the circulation in the area and stimulates the skin. Keeping your skin properly hydrated will prevent your skin from dehydration. Having a facial treatment can ensure you a better cleansing, as it can help to unclog your pores and get rid of dirt and impurities that affect the overall appearance of your skin. Having ‘a facial’ as it is called by beauty experts can treat problems like dark patches, reduce acne, restoring skin colour and toning the skin. Facials are deep skin treatments that cleanse, rehydrate and rejuvenate the skin. Apart from minimizing skin blemishes, acne, dry skin, it can also reduce wrinkles. Below are steps to recreate a facial treatment at home It is very easy to do a facial at home following the simple steps given below. Having a facial treatments once in 15 days helps to improve complexion, increases blood circulation, rejuvenates the skin and relieves tension. Your skin will feel refreshed and more alive naturally. Before doing a facial, keep all the ingredients ready, tie your hair back and then start.

Step 1: Cleanse the Skin

The first step is to cleanse your skin with a cleanser formulated for your skin type

Step 2: Exfoliate

There are several ways to exfoliate your skin.

You can also try this simple 3-step method: a. Apply a gentle exfoliating facial scrub in a circular motion on your face. b. Using your fingers, concentrate on the areas around your nose and forehead or if you have combination skin, work harder on the areas that tend to be “greasy.” c. Use a soft washcloth soaked in warm water to rinse your face. The washcloth itself acts as a natural exfoliant. Try super soft bamboo baby washcloths. See a list of the best scrubs for your skin type or make your own using brown or white sugar mixed in with extra virgin coconut oil.

Step 3: Steam

There are several ways to steam your face. You can fill your sink with warm water, dip a washcloth in and press to your face repeating 2-3 times or you can take it further finding out how to do a Teapot Facial.

Step 4: Apply a Mask For oily skin, use a clay-based face mask. For dry skin, go for a hydrating gel or cream mask. Apply the mask, avoiding the areas around the eyes. Keep it on for 10-20 minutes

Step 5: Moisturizer Smooth on a soothing, basic moisturizer over your face and neck. Note: After care – Facials treatment

•Do not undertake any other facial skincare treatments within 48 hours of having a Facial

•Do not apply perfume or perfumed products to treated area within 48 hours of having a Facial.

