Recreating Fela’s style as Olanrewaju Sipe wins competition

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, youthful fashion designer, Olanrewaju Sipe, emerged as the first winner of the maiden edition of the Dress Like Fela Fashion Competition in the 2022 edition of Felabration. Sipe, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipsonlevon designs, came out tops at the fashion competition and was rewarded with the sum of N1million.

The designers were asked to recreate the fashion the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikilapo Kuti was known for during his time. ‘Fela of the present Fashion’, Fela of the Future’ and the most is interesting was creating ‘female version of Fela style’.

The seven designers tried their best to piece together the style Fela was known for while alive, which were skin tight pants and shirts with flannel sleeves and hem, high-waist pants and high collar. Fela’s personal style was edgy, crazy and African.

He never followed trend. Rather, he created his own unique style that suited his music. He was a little spunky with his button down to show a little bit of his chest. The fashion competition drew its theme from the theme for 2022 Felabration, ‘Fear not 4 man.’

However, the judges, Frank Osodi, and Lanre DaSilva, carefully took out time to rate the designers before arriving at the top three winners. Other winners are Ogunyemi Oluwasegun Michaels of Olu Michaels designs, who came second, and 21-year-old Aladesanmi Precious of Specific Designs, who came third.

Other designers that participated in the competition included Damilare Michael Agoro of Noodles designs, Augustina Nkechi, Oyindamola Timothy, and Adeyelu Adeniyi. The designers were judged on three sub-themes, Fela of yesterday, Fela of today, Fela of the future, and Fela the female version.

The Freedom Park was agog with fashion buffs, enthusiasts, and leaders who turned up for the maiden edition of the Dress Like Fela fashion competition, the third activity in the month of Felabration. The fashion show also had two musical breaks from rising stars like Zidwak and Cole while radio presenters, Sweet Ope and MC Icewater anchored the show as hosts.

According to the organisers, the first edition of the competition had a good number of entries as well as attendees. Sponsored by 7up Nigeria, the fashion show had in attendance Funke Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Made Kuti, Carol King, Morayo Brown, Bolanle Austen Peters, Segun Bucknor, and other dignitaries. During the show, popular actress, Carol King, did a rendition of Fela’s hit song, ‘Teacher don’t teach me nonsense,’ while another attendee did a rendition of Fela’s ‘Authority Stealing.’ Earlier in the week, the 2022 Felabration was declared open with an artwork competition that was held at the Fela Museum in Ikeja on Thursday, September 29.

The competition saw Anigioro Omolade Babatunde winning the first prize of N550,000 while Uzoma Vincent’s sculpture entitled ‘Freedom’ emerged as the runner-up with a token of N250,000 and Akinola Oluwatomi Kazeem’s ‘Despite all odds’ came third and was rewarded with the sum of N150,000. Felabration is a month-long music and lifestyle festival in honour of the legacies of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Afrobeat progenitor, and legendary musician.

