‘Recreating the Future’ with the Lagos Fringe

Breath-taking performances, experimental work, exhibitions among other theatrical activities will take centte stage at this year’s Lagos Fringe Festival. Arguably one of the largest outdoor festivals in West Africa, the 2020 edition, which is on the theme “Recreating the Future” is scheduled to hold from Tuesday 17 to Sunday 22 November, and also offers array of training opportunities.

The Lagos Fringe Festival, now in its 3rd year, offers a hybrid program of both online/virtual and live interactions with social distancing measures in place. “For six days participants and partners will combine in this annual multidisciplinary arts celebration.

There is something for everyone including; artists, digitally connected youths, existing and potential arts audiences, students, children, old and young professionals, art institutions, expatriate communities and International guests with activities, performances and food inspired by our local communities,” the organisers stated at a media chat announcing the festival.

Festival Producer; Brenda Fashugba in her remarks said that the whole essence of the festival is to learn, network and exhibit in such a way that artistes recover speedily from losses suffered due to COVID-19 pandemic, adding that during the festival, artistes will be given free access to exhibit their works for sale as online workshop sessions will be held to instill some knowledge in artistes.

According to her, visual artists, musicians, comedians, performing artists and more will be involved in the festival, especially the talented ones whose voices have not been heard. “There will be a vibrant arts market on display throughout the festival period, including short film screenings and feedback session where film makers will be on ground to engage with the audience to share their processes and motivations.

“Some of the other highlights of this year include; a music concert – an evening of dazzling fiesta of fun, colour and life featuring a range of artists at the festival Hub. The concert will be followed by a brilliant fireworks display to top off the night, ensuring we are in the mood for the holiday season!. Another highlight is the street food fiesta where there will be food stalls of all types showcasing delicious dishes and tasty treats.

Some festival goers will learn tips of the trade with live cooking demonstrations and discover hidden food secrets. Also, all our festival events will be presented with health and safety protocols intact such as; limiting the number of audience allowed to each show, Audience and guests will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the space, Face masks and Shields will be worn at all times and if they do not have, one will be provided at the gate.

A ‘No mask no entry’ policy will be in full swing with compliance monitored by festival staff and designated health workers,” Fashugba said. She added, “The entire festival promises to be enlightening, we are getting some international and local facilitators who will be educating artistes on how best to market their works through the digital space. “Lots of activities are lined up for the festival which includes Nollywood yesterday, this will have some veteran Nollywood actors like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Boyo and many others take people down memory lane through historical journey of films.

“This is to preserve history which remains a huge gap in the industry; we will be having film screening, musical concerts, comedy nights, lots of educating sessions and fun moments. “We have also introduced food festival to focus on street food. “The 6-day festival will hold at Freedom Park and we will be having only 50 per cent capacity to allow for social distancing and adhere to COVID- 19 safety protocols,” she said.

Also, speaking during the media chat, Festival Director, Lagos Fringe, Mr. Kenneth Uphopho, who is also the General Secretary of the Guild of Theatre Directors, said: “Our overall objective for hosting this year’s festival in the light of the pandemic is to contribute to the positive messaging to the artists communities about devising very practical ways to still earn our living by adapting to our new realities while Covid19 is still very much around.

As you know, we are alternative in our approach with special focus on the multidisciplinary medium of expressions and our mantra is Open Access. We are a platform for all kinds of work, not just theatre.” The Lagos Fringe is organised with the Support of the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, Goethe Institut, Freedom Park & Orijin.

Like this: Like Loading...