Recruit only qualified teachers, says Nasarawa gov

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has again directed that only qualified persons should be considered for employment in the on-going teachers recruitment exercise in the state. The governor’s directive came on the heels of reports reaching his office that some unscrupulous individuals are extorting money from applicants with the promise of offering them employment. Governor Sule, who warned against sharp practices, insistedthatdueprocess must be followed up at every stage of the exercise and only thebestshouldbeconsidered. The governor spoke during a meeting with the chairman and commissioners of the Teaching Service Commission In his office at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday.
