Recruit only qualified teachers, says Nasarawa gov

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has again directed that only qualified persons should be considered for employment in the on-going teachers recruitment exercise in the state. The governor’s directive came on the heels of reports reaching his office that some unscrupulous individuals are extorting money from applicants with the promise of offering them employment. Governor Sule, who warned against sharp practices, insistedthatdueprocess must be followed up at every stage of the exercise and only thebestshouldbeconsidered. The governor spoke during a meeting with the chairman and commissioners of the Teaching Service Commission In his office at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday.

 

News

Wale Adeniyi’s Naija News Moves Corporate Headquarters To Ikoyi Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    One of Nigeria’s major online news platforms, Naija News, has announced a relocation of its corporate headquarters to Lagos State in a move to build stronger ties with its audience and advertisers.   In a press statement made available journalists, the Founder of the platform, Opemipo Olawale Adeniyi, announced the new office address as […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Kano-Kaduna rail line to commence in July –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, noted that work would commence on the Kano-Kaduna railway project. This is even as the ministry is relentlessly completing the construction of the Lagos- Ibadan rail project, already scheduled for commissioning in June this year. The minister said this when he led a delegation of Nigerian Shippers […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records six new deaths, 1,588 positive infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,588 new samples positive for the coronavirus across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were disclosed in the agency’s update for February 6, 2021. On Saturday, Lagos retained its top spot as the state with the highest number of daily […]

