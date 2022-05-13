Recruitment firm moves to bridge talent gap in Nigeria, others

Leading recruitment marketplaces have announced their new identity, coming together and rebranding as The African Talent Company under the leadership of Hilda Kabushenga Kragha. With more than a combined 4.6 million job seekers and 150,000+ employers on the platform, The African Talent Company will continue to be the home of Jobberman Nigeria, Jobberman Ghana, BrighterMonday Kenya and BrighterMonday Uganda, with expansion into more African countries on the horizon. Backed by its shareholders Swiss Ringier AG and Australian SEEK Ltd., the company has now significantly expanded its mandate to bridge the talent gap in Africa by addressing both the supply and demand side of the African labour market. Formerly operating under the name of ROAM Jobs, The African Talent Company is expanding its services to cover the full spectrum of African Talent Management.

By holistically addressing the challenges that exist in Africa’s labour market, The Africa Talent Company is better equipped to meet employers where they are and effectively match them with the best talent. Recruiters will have access to a more robust catalogue of HR solutions and services that are tailored and designed to be accessible across a wide range of requirements, including: Digital recruitment solutions: Enhancing its self-service online products, which are designed for efficiency and allow for easier and more effective matching via the company’s large candidate database. Offline recruitment solutions: Expanding its range of bespoke, concierge-based solutions for more complex hiring needs. Manpower outsourcing: Developing highly specialised offerings for niche customers, with a growing demand for transactional jobs.

This will include augmenting its offering with skills development as well as technology-enabled onboarding and benefits management. Speaking on the launch, ROAM Africa CEO, Clemens Weitz, said: “Today, Africa’s labour markets have large inefficiencies, but have the potential to play a great part in the global economy. Addressing this challenge requires deep focus and strong partners. With The African Talent Company, we are excited to unite a strong team with a dedicated commitment to play a part in cracking this challenge. The team will be led by Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, who has an outstanding track record and passion for this purpose. We wish her and the team continued success.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...