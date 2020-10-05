News

Recruitment judgement: Police Commission to meet on constables' fate

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that it “will soon meet to take a decision on the implications of the judgment” of the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullifying the recruitment of constables by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu.
Recall that the Abuja division of the appellate court had, last week, upheld the PSC’s appeal challenging the decision of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which earlier validated the power of the IGP to undertake the exercise.
The Commission, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the planned meeting will help officials chart the way forward.
While pledging its declared readiness to always work with the Force Headquarters, it, nonetheless, declared  that whatever decision is arrived at on the judgement, will be guided by established laws.
“The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, returned the Constitutional powers of the Police Service Commission to appoint persons into the Nigeria Police Force, setting aside an earlier Federal High Court ruling to the contrary.
“The Commission sees the judgment as victory for the rule of law and has always believed in the supremacy of the law.
“The Commission is happy with the judgment and will continue to work with the Nigeria Police Force for the collective good of the nation,” Ani said.
He disclosed that  the Commission had been inundated with calls on the fate of the 2019 and the on-going 2020 recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Police already declared null and void by the appellate court.

