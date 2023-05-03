NDLEA officials)
Recruitment: NDLEA Publicize Online Test For Applicants

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) wishes to inform all qualified candidate who successfully submitted their application in the superintendent cadre (Professional and General Duties) for its 2023 recruitment exercise, that access to their assessment platform will be open from 10:00 am on Monday 8th May till 23:59 pm on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

According to the Spokesman, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Wednesday that, the assessment exercise is the first in the series of screening tests to be conducted for qualified candidates, who will be contacted, through their submitted email accounts with details on how to undergo the online assessment test.

He further explains, “All qualified applicants who met the advertised qualifications and requirements are advised to check their email inbox or spam folder starting today Wednesday 3rd May 2023 for their notification and instructions on how to participate in the online assessment test.

“All qualified applicants are expected to sit for the online test between the period indicated above, he added.

 

