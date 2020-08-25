News

Recruitment: Police screen 70 applicants in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

No fewer than 70 applicants from Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas have so far been screened at the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.

 

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 3,000 candidates, who applied for the position of Constable from Anambra, were to undergo screening which commenced on Monday in Awka, the state capital.

 

Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, who visited the screening venue yesterday, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and level of compliance with the COVID- 19 protocols. Mohammed said: “The Nigeria Police Force has been given the opportunity to recruit additional 10,000 men and women.

 

“This is an excellent effort by the Federal Government to improve security coverage in the country. “We will ensure that we follow due process in recruiting the right candidates into the police force.”

 

Meanwhile, Tuesday is slated for applicants from Orumba North and Orumba South LGAs of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Why I can’t pay gratuities now, by Nasarawa gov

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday gave reasons why his administration would not be able to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state anytime soon.   He said the state government would not be able to pay gratuities until a garnishing order placed on accounts of the state was removed. Some […]
News

ITF reviews work plan to tackle job, food security

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

T he Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, yesterday said that the fund has reviewed it’s work plan to drive Federal Government’s efforts in developing the agricultural value chain for job and wealth creation and ensure food security in the country.     He noted that the fund had equipped more than 500,000 Nigerians […]
News

Sokoto collaborates with U K to develop ICT sector

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State government yesterday said it was in partnership with the United Kingdom to upgrade the standard of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the state to world class level. Governor Tambuwal stated when he participated in the U.K. Fund Prosperity Fund-Nigeria Project Technical e-Conference on Right of Way (RoW) in Abuja. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: