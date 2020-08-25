Recruitment: Police screen 70 applicants in Anambra

No fewer than 70 applicants from Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas have so far been screened at the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 3,000 candidates, who applied for the position of Constable from Anambra, were to undergo screening which commenced on Monday in Awka, the state capital.

Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, who visited the screening venue yesterday, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and level of compliance with the COVID- 19 protocols. Mohammed said: “The Nigeria Police Force has been given the opportunity to recruit additional 10,000 men and women.

“This is an excellent effort by the Federal Government to improve security coverage in the country. “We will ensure that we follow due process in recruiting the right candidates into the police force.”

Meanwhile, Tuesday is slated for applicants from Orumba North and Orumba South LGAs of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...