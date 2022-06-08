News

Recruitment: Soludo cancels botched online exam, orders repeat

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the repeat of the online recruitment test for applicants for civil service job which was conducted on June 4. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruitment test was marred by technical challenges such that just about 6,000 applicants’ scripts were successfully submitted out of over 31,000 that participated in the examination.

Soludo had earlier admitted the error and promised to revisit the matter in view of the myriad of complaints that trailed the online test and assured the public that it was not a scam as claimed in some quarters.

The governor in a statement, signed by Mr. Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, on Tuesday, directed the Commissioner for Education to conduct a repeat of the exercise. However, Aburime did not disclose the new date for the examination.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari welcomes Nwaoboshi into APC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has welcome Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi into the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President told the lawmaker who dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’ Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was […]
News

All coronavirus restrictions lifted from N’Zealand’s largest city

Posted on Author Reporter

  All remaining restrictions in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland have been lifted after no locally transmitted cases of coronavirus were reported for two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday. Ardern imposed a seven-day lockdown on the city of 1.7 million after a cluster of cases were detected domestically. The lockdown was eased […]
News

Sylva, Irabor, Komolafe read riot act to oil thieves

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has warned that it would no longer condone any form of criminality on the nation’s oil and gas facilities and installations, saying that crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals and illegal refiners have their days numbered. A press statement by Mallam Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica