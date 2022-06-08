Recruitment: Soludo cancels botched online exam, orders repeat

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the repeat of the online recruitment test for applicants for civil service job which was conducted on June 4. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruitment test was marred by technical challenges such that just about 6,000 applicants’ scripts were successfully submitted out of over 31,000 that participated in the examination.

Soludo had earlier admitted the error and promised to revisit the matter in view of the myriad of complaints that trailed the online test and assured the public that it was not a scam as claimed in some quarters.

The governor in a statement, signed by Mr. Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, on Tuesday, directed the Commissioner for Education to conduct a repeat of the exercise. However, Aburime did not disclose the new date for the examination.

