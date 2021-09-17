News Top Stories

Recruitment: We’ve resolved dispute with PSC –IGP

…to recruit 20,000 by 2022

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba yesterday disclosed that the dispute between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Police hierarchy over who should recruit into the force has been resolved as it is set to recruit 20, 000 youths into the Police force.

The Inspector General, who made this known while addressing officers and men of the Niger State Police Command at the police headquarters in Minna declared that: “The police has too many enemies, but that there is need to pray for us and for the job.” Speaking on the recruitment, Alkali said: “Our problem with the Police Service Commission on who recruits is over the recruitment which we started in 2020 will be completed soon. “I can assure you that the recruitment of over 20,000 policemen into the force for over one year will commence in earnest into the force.

“Between now and 2022, not less than 20,000 men will be engaged into the force to boost its manpower.” He, however, failed to say if it is the police hierarchy or the Commission that will carry out the recruitment.” Earlier, while exchanging views with the Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello during a courtesy visit the Inspector General of Police urged parents to encourage their “sons and daughters” to join the Force saying the organisation is a honourable one Governor Bello, in his remarks, acknowledged the role being played by the police in crime prevention, especially curbing banditry and kidnapping in the state and promising to always support all the security agencies in the state to enable them perform their constitutional roles to the optimum.

