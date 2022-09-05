News Top Stories

RECs: SERAP threatens court action over alleged nomination of APC members

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to, without any further delay, withdraw the names of nominees recently submitted to the Senate for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are alleged to be members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The request is coming from a Lagos-based human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through a letter datedSeptember 3, 2022, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, and made available to the media yesterday. President Buhari had on July 26, 2022, forwarded to the Senate names of 19 Resident Electoral Commissioners for confirmation.

Those newly nominated as RECs are Onyeka Ugochi (Imo), Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto), Prof Ayobami Salami (Oyo), Zango Abdu (Katsina), Queen Agwu (Ebonyi) and Agundu Tersoo (Benue), Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta), Prof Yahaya Ibrahim, (Kaduna), Nura Ali (Kano), Agu Uchenna (Enugu), Ahmed Garki (FCT), Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi), Prof Uzochukwu Chijioke (Anambra) and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

According to SERAP, of the 19 nominees, at least, four of them allegedly either belong to a political party or havebeenpreviously indicted for corruption.

Oluwadare specifically stated in the letter that “the combined effect of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act and international standards is of the requirement that elections must be organised by a truly independent and impartial electoral body.

“Withdrawing the names of thosenomineeswhoareallegedlymembersof theAPC, and replacing them with people of unquestionable integrity and competence, and who are not members of any political party, would improve the independence of INEC and promote public confidence in the appointment process.”

Part of the letter, which was copied to Dr Ahmad Lawan, Senate President, and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives, read: “As its name suggests, INEC is expected to maintain independence or absolute neutrality. INEC mustnotonlybeindependent and impartial, but must also beseen tobeindependentand impartial.

“Promoting the independence of INEC, including by appointing people of unquestionable integrity and competence, and who are not members of any political party as RECs would be entirely consistent with your constitutional oath of office, and your oft-stated promise to ensure free and fair elections in 2023.

 

“We would be grateful if the requested action is taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

 

