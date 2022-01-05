Rector makes case for engineering innovation

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, has told the Federal Government not to rely solely on agriculture, but should focus on engineering innovations to solve the country’s economic problems. Oladebeye appealed to the Federal Government to allocate more resources for improved engineering innovations to boost the economy. The Rector made the call at the 23rd Prof. E. K. Obiakor Inaugural Lecture Series titled; “Engineering innovations towards sustainable national development in the pre and pro-COVID-19 pandemic era,” in Ado- Ekiti on Tuesday. The mechanical engineer advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use engineering innovations as a focus in the diversification policy. He said: “Developing economies like Nigeria should look beyond agriculture in their diversification programme and focus more on engineering innovations through increased educational research and development.” Oladebeye said recognition should be accorded to indigenous engineers and others in the profession, saying this remains the best way to develop human capital and managerial skills of experts. The lecture is named after the pioneer Rector of the institution, Prof. Edward Kanu Obiakor.
