Rector: Maritime Academy repositioned for superior academic performance

The Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), has said thesignificant infrastructural, administrative and technical improvements in the last four years have boosted the academic status and image of the institution. The Academy established in 1977 as Nautical College of Nigeria and upgraded to Maritime Academy of Nigeria in 1988 to produce seafarers for Nigerian maritime industry and the world at large had over the years lost its academic reputation due to mismanagement and misappropriation by successive administrations.

But Effedua, appointed in 2017 to reposition the institution told correspondents on tour of the Academy recently that major upgrades in academic and physical infrastructures in the school have seen the institution regain global acceptance and recognition.

The Rector maintained that fiscal discipline, administrative and academic restructuring have proved key even as its cadets are now better rated and have become fellows of the prestigious Nautical Institute in the United Kingdom. He said: “You have seen what I have done with my team. We have done significant things in significant times.

When we came, the Academy was in a near-collapse stage. We are here to add value, not to steal money. “I didn’t get extra funding to do what you have seen here, it is just that I blocked leakages, and when you block leakages corruption will fight back. The corrupt people, the staff from within and those from the outside, they are cabals who had benefited from the academy and milked the academy dry.

“I am here to reposition the academy and the International Maritime Organisation was at the verge of shutting down this institution and if they had done it, imagine the rate of unemployment. “About 80 per cent of the funds sent by the Federal Government were always looted by the staff and the resident cabal within the environment and some of them in Abuja that is why there was no progress in 39 years. “The magic you saw is three years plus job. Now we are the best in Africa in terms of equipment and we are struggling to be best in the world. We have trained our men to handle our equipment.”

